Bundle: Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

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About the Bundle: Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge

Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, you can watch as the extendable 2m LED strip light Plus changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.

  • White and full-color light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Simple Bridge setup
  • Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
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