Bundle: Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge
Bundle price is £371.67, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £412.97
Bundle price is £371.67, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £412.97
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About the Bundle: Resilience bundle: Lightstrip Plus + Hue sync box 8K + Bridge
Unlock surround lighting! With a Hue Bridge and Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, you can watch as the extendable 2m LED strip light Plus changes color, dims, and brightens along with the content on your TV screen.
- White and full-color light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Simple Bridge setup
- Smart control with app, voice, or accessories
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 330161
Product information
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 metre
- 1
- Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
- 1
- Hue Bridge
- 1