Support
Close up of front of Hue Secure wired camera

Secure wired camera

Let Philips Hue keep an eye on your home for you! Get a crisp, clear 1080p HD live stream, turn on the lights or send an alert to your mobile device when motion is detected, or even trigger a sound alarm with a tap in the Hue app. This wired home security camera is easy to mount and install in any home.

Type

Pack

Colour

Resolution

  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • End-to-end encryption
  • 1080P HD video
  • Plugs in to outlet
  • Wall mount included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Secure battery camera

Hue

Secure battery camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Battery powered
Wall mount included

£149.99

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

Hue

Secure wired camera with desktop stand

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Stand included

£139.99

Item almost out of stock

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£44.99

Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

Bundle: 3x Secure wired camera

End-to-end encryption
1080P HD video
Plugs in to outlet
Wall mount included

£389.97

Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 3m white

Hue

Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 3m white

Made for Hue Secure cameras
USB C connector
Indoor extension cable
3 metres

£16.99

Item almost out of stock

New
Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£32.99

New
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£49.99

New
Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 E27 smart bulbs + Dimmer switch + Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
MotionAware™ technology
White ambiance +16 million colours
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£139.99

Item almost out of stock

Create a starter kit
Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

£54.99

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Smart control
Hue Bridge included

£169.99

Create a starter kit
Smart plug

Hue

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£29.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£79.99

Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge

A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.

Monitor your home

Monitor your home

Receive notifications directly on your mobile device whenever your Secure camera detects motion. Create Activity or Package zones to get alerted depending on what triggers the motion, such as a person, animal, vehicle or package.

Make it seem like you're at home

Make it seem like you're at home

Use your Secure camera with the Mimic presence automation and the two-way talk function to add a layer of security to your home – and get some peace of mind in the process.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

Packaging dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The camera

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay