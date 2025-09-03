Help protect what matters most with the Hue 2K Wired Security Camera in white. Crisp, ultra-clear video in 2K – powered by high pixel density – lets you see every detail, day or night. Built for indoor and outdoor use and equipped with smart motion detection, it keeps watch 24/7. Plus, it works seamlessly with your Hue lights to trigger light alarms or turn lights on when activity is detected – turning your entire lighting system into a smart security ally.