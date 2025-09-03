*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Secure 2K Wired Camera
Help protect what matters most with the Hue 2K Wired Security Camera in white. Crisp, ultra-clear video in 2K – powered by high pixel density – lets you see every detail, day or night. Built for indoor and outdoor use and equipped with smart motion detection, it keeps watch 24/7. Plus, it works seamlessly with your Hue lights to trigger light alarms or turn lights on when activity is detected – turning your entire lighting system into a smart security ally.
Product highlights
- Seamless integration with Philips Hue lights
- Get alerts when motion is detected
- 2K video to see every detail clearly
- For indoor and outdoor use
- Wired for continuous power
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
A Bridge gives you the full suite of smart home security features: light and sound alarms, the mimic presence automation and the ability to expand your home security – or smart lighting – set-up.
Monitor your home
Receive notifications directly on your mobile device whenever your Secure camera detects motion. Create Activity or Package zones to get alerted depending on what triggers the motion, such as a person, animal, vehicle or package.
Make it seem like you're at home
Use your Secure camera with the Mimic presence automation and the two-way talk function to add a layer of security to your home – and get some peace of mind in the process.
Specifications
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8721103045263
Net weight
504.3 g
Gross weight
857.7 g
Height
140 mm
Length
146 mm
Width
176 mm
Material number (12NC)
929004258603