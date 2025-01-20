Support
Close up of front of Hue Secure contact sensor

Secure contact sensor

Get peace of mind both at home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes and more with the included adhesive backing – and receive a notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened.

Product highlights
  • Hue Bridge required
  • Wireless installation
  • Automates your light
  • Long battery life
  • Mounts on doors and windows
A Secure contact sensor installed on a window frame

Place anywhere

Attach the Secure contact sensor to almost any door or window frame using screws (not included) or the adhesive backing. You can even mount it on other surfaces, such as a safe or cabinet.

A person installing a Secure contact sensor on a window frame by hand

Easy to set up

Thanks to its design, you can place the magnet on either side (or on top!) of the sensor. Once in place, set up in the Hue app is simple – just add and customise it any way you like.

A black and white Secure contact sensor on a white background

Available in black or white

Like every Philips Hue product, the Secure contact sensor was designed with style in mind. Its sleek look blends in with any home decor and comes in your choice of black or white.

