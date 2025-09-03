*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810 (2-pack)
Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2,700 K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 810 lumens and ultra-low dimming capabilities, you can truly customise your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.
Product highlights
- Up to 810 lumens
- Warm white light
- Low dimming to 5%
- Control using app or voice
Specifications
Durability
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000