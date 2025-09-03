Support
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810 (2-pack)

Bring premium-quality, warm white light (2,700 K) into your home with our smartest bulb yet. With a maximum brightness of 810 lumens and ultra-low dimming capabilities, you can truly customise your light to suit your needs, adjusting smoothly from full brightness all the way down to 5% using the Hue app.

Product highlights

  • Up to 810 lumens
  • Warm white light
  • Low dimming to 5%
  • Control using app or voice
Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

