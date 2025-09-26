Support
Compare Hue Essential and Hue LED bulbs

Hue Essential

Hue

Lumen output

806 lumen
810, 1100, 1600 lumen options

Chromasync™ precision colour

No
Yes

Dimmability

Low dimming to 2% brightness
Ultra-low dimming to 0.2% brightness

Colour temperature range

Essential whites (2200-6500K)
Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 4-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 4-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£49.99

Temporarily out of stock

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W – 2-pack

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£32.99

Bridge

Hue

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption

£49.99

Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
Enables Hue Sync, MotionAware™
Unlocks whole-home control
Advanced encryption with Zigbee Trust Centre

£79.99

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£19.99

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 810

Up to 810 lumen
Full-spectrum daylight
Ultra-low dimming 0.2%
Chromasync™ precision colour

£129.99

Iris table lamp

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Iris table lamp

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Item almost out of stock

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 800 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 800 (2-pack)

Up to 806 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£84.99

Temporarily out of stock

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – E27 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£19.99

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential A60 – B22 smart bulb – 806 lm – 8W

Up to 806 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£19.99

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and coloured light
Requires a Hue Bridge and Hue sync box

£169.99

Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

£54.99

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack

Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%​
Essential colour ​

£49.99

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Two friends on a sofa under the pink glow of a Philips Hue smart light.

Get started with smart lighting

It’s the most advanced, intuitive and fun way to light your home, both inside and out. Create your set-up from a selection of smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lights and accessories. Unlock all the features with a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro smart light hub and set up and control everything via the Hue app. Enjoy automations, sync with TV, gaming and music, unlock smart home security, away-from-home control and so much more!

A comparison between two Hue smart bulbs - one glowing in pink, the other in warm white light.

Create the perfect ambience

With eight million colours and multiple tones of warm-to-cool white light to choose from, you can create the perfect vibe for everything you do, indoors and out. Choose one of our colourful bespoke light scenes (or design your own!), work or relax to the optimal tone of white light or even make your lights twinkle like the stars for those extra-special moments.

A comparison of two Hue smart lights in a bedroom - one dimmed to a cosy 2% of total brightness, the other shining brightly at 100%.

Enjoy effortless dimming

Traditional bulbs need a special dimmer switch that's wired into your home’s electricity. With smart lights, dimming is built in – the Hue app, smart switches and even your voice can dim your lights instantly and smoothly to low levels.

New Hue Bridge Pro and Philips Hue Bridge smart home lighting control systems.

Get it all with a Bridge

The Hue Bridge and a Bridge Pro unlock an extensive suite of advanced smart lighting features. These include cool light effects, surround lighting to sync with home entertainment, Hue Secure home security integration with lights and cameras, voice control using smart assistants and many clever automations. The Bridge Pro is our most advanced smart light hub that unlocks more features, supports more lights and is faster.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

