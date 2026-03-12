Support

Adore bathroom recessed downlight

Close up of front of Hue White Ambiance Adore bathroom recessed downlight
Item no longer available

About the Adore bathroom recessed downlight

Specially made for bathrooms and featuring a sleek white design, this IP44-rated recessed downlight offers warm-to-cool white light that's perfect for your morning and evening routines.

  • Includes GU10 bulb
  • 70-mm cutout diameter
  • Fixed head
  • Rated for damp locations
  • 400 lumens
  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay