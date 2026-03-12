Adore bathroom recessed downlight
Item no longer available
About the Adore bathroom recessed downlight
Specially made for bathrooms and featuring a sleek white design, this IP44-rated recessed downlight offers warm-to-cool white light that's perfect for your morning and evening routines.
- Includes GU10 bulb
- 70-mm cutout diameter
- Fixed head
- Rated for damp locations
- 400 lumens
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103072962
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103072962
- Net weight
- 0.2 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.36 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 100 mm
- Width
- 146 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004611401
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available