Its unique LED design distributes and reflects light across the entire panel, giving you an even wash of dimmable, richly coloured light.
- Front and backlight
- Control each light individually
- Frameless design
Datura Ceiling Light Small
"Wow" is the only way to describe Datura. Two colour-capable light sources – which can be controlled separately – combine to create colourful, unique light effects.
Shape
£259.99
Product highlights
- Diffused backlight
- Powerful front light
- ⌀38.4 cm
- Up to 3300 lumens
Ultimate light uniformity
Easy to install
Datura's handy mounting bracket holds the panel for you, so you have your hands free to connect it to electricity. Ready to go? Just click the panel into place.
Full colour harmony
Because all Hue lights are calibrated for colour consistency, you'll always get a harmonious look across all the lights in your space.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice or a smart accessory to turn lights on and off, dim and brighten, change colour and more.
One fixture. Limitless looks.
A bold backlight, a diffused downlight and the ability to set each to any colour you want.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.