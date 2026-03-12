Kosipo Bar-Tube 4-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs
Bundle price is £221.28, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £245.87
Bundle price is £221.28, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £245.87
Sale
Only a few left
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Kosipo Bar-Tube 4-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs
Philips Kosipo 4-spots black bar light with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED bulbs. Light up your space with smart color—shop the look today!
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Includes Hue bulbs and luminaire
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874695
Product information
- Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Kosipo Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 4x
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
- 2
Trending products
Create a starter kit
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack
Up to 345 lumens
Essential white light
Low dimming to 2%
Essential colour
£49.99
Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 42.1 cm black
Subtle upward glow
⌀42.1 cm
Up to 3100 lumens
Synthetic profile
£99.99
Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black
Subtle upward glow
⌀29.1 cm
Up to 2250 lumens
Synthetic profile
£79.99
Sale
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Up to 1100 lumens*
Soft white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£79.99
£39.99