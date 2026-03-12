Lucca Outdoor post
Item no longer available
About the Lucca Outdoor post
The Lucca post light, with its contemporary design and black bands, offers a wide distribution of tunable white and colour light for your gates, driveways and garden borders. Bring a diffused glow of functional light to help guide you around your outdoor spaces. Or set the pedestal light to any colour to add decorative highlights to entrances and gardens. Control Lucca effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity with a Bridge means no unauthorised access to your smart light ecosystem. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands.
- Tunable white and colour light
- Includes 1,100 lumen A60 bulb
- App and voice control
- Zigbee- and Matter-compatible
- Ideal for driveways and lawns
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103118752
Design and finishing
- Colour
- Anthracite
- Material
- Aluminium
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
- Yes
- Fully weatherproof
- No
Light characteristics
- Colour rendering index (CRI)
- ≥80
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Garden, Patio
- Type
- Pedestal/Post
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103118752
- Net weight
- 2.83 kg
- Gross weight
- 2.99 kg
- Height
- 848 mm
- Length
- 155 mm
- Width
- 155 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004308601
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 2.215 kg
- Overall height
- 770 mm
- Overall length
- 142 mm
- Overall width
- 142 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,100
- Light colour
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- Range 220 V–240 V, 50-60 Hz
- Energy class included light source
- D
- Fitting/cap
- E27
- Wattage bulb included
- 8.1
- Maximum wattage replacement bulb
- 9.5
- IP code
- IP44
- Class of protection
- Class II – Double Insulated
- Number of light sources
- 1
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects feature
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorised reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with third-party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- Dismantle Instructions