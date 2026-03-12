The Lucca post light, with its contemporary design and black bands, offers a wide distribution of tunable white and colour light for your gates, driveways and garden borders. Bring a diffused glow of functional light to help guide you around your outdoor spaces. Or set the pedestal light to any colour to add decorative highlights to entrances and gardens. Control Lucca effortlessly with the Hue app and smart assistants using a Hue Bridge or Bridge Pro. Zigbee network connectivity with a Bridge means no unauthorised access to your smart light ecosystem. Matter compatibility enables simpler, seamless integration with devices from other brands.

Tunable white and colour light

Includes 1,100 lumen A60 bulb

App and voice control

Zigbee- and Matter-compatible

Ideal for driveways and lawns