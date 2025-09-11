Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and colour ambiance B22 starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control via the App, voice or the included Smart Button.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Control with smart button
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- White and colour light
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60 x 109