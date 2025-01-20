*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of endless list of features. Control via the app, voice or the included Smart Buttons.
Want to know when it's back?
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax — no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energising bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Play with smart colour lights
There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colours, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life and much more. Use preset, coloured light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights
Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required
Control lights with one click
A single click controls your smart lights – no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off, or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.
Flexible, wireless mounting
With wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the fridge.
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x109
Design and finishing
Colour
White
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non-condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
Power adapter included
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514291577
Net weight
0.53 kg
Gross weight
0.99 kg
Height
14 cm
Length
17.6 cm
Width
21.9 cm
Material number (12NC)
929002468904
Packaging information
EAN
8719514291577
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5 W
Energy efficiency label (EEL)
F
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,055 lm
Diameter
60 mm
Weight
72
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
B22
Lumen output at 2700K
806 lm
EPREL Registration Number
1522891
Number of light sources
3
The Bridge
Diameter
88 mm
Frequency band
2400-2483.5 MHz
Height
26 mm
Max. number of bulbs
50
Mounting options
Desktop
Wall
Power adapter
100–240 V AC / 50–60 Hz
Power consumption
250mA max
The bulb
Colour temperature
2000K-6500K +16 million colors
Form factor
A60
Height
109 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
White and colour light
Lumen output
1100 lm
Max. operation power
9 W
Power factor
0.5
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage
9 W
Wattage equivalent
75 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Deep dimmable
Yes
The switch
Batteries included
1 x CR2032
IP rating
IP 20
Lifetime
50.000 clicks
Max. lights per switch
50 (max number per Bridge)
Minimal battery lifetime
2 year(s)
Mounting options
freestanding
Wall plate depth
6 mm
Wall plate height
76 mm
Weight including wall plate
67 g
Weight of switch
37 g
What's in the box
Bridge
1
Ethernet network cable
1
Hue bulbs
3
Power adapter
1
Smart button
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available