Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Add ambient colour to any room with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance B22 starter kit. Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of endless list of features. Control via the app, voice or the included Smart Buttons.

Fitting

Light colour

Shape

Model

Pack

Temporarily out of stock

£169.99

Download product information sheet
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
  • White and coloured light
  • Hue Bridge included
  • Smart button included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights

Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights

Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax — no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energising bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.

Play with smart colour lights

Play with smart colour lights

There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colours, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life and much more. Use preset, coloured light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.

Away-from-home smart light control

Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights 

Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights 

Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required 

Control lights with one click

Control lights with one click

A single click controls your smart lights – no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off, or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.

Flexible, wireless mounting

Flexible, wireless mounting

With wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the fridge.

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

60x109

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non-condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

Power adapter included

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514291577

Net weight

0.53 kg

Gross weight

0.99 kg

Height

14 cm

Length

17.6 cm

Width

21.9 cm

Material number (12NC)

929002468904

Packaging information

EAN

8719514291577

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5 W

Energy efficiency label (EEL)

F

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,055 lm

Diameter

60 mm

Weight

72

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

B22

Lumen output at 2700K

806 lm

EPREL Registration Number

1522891

Number of light sources

3

The Bridge

Diameter

88 mm

Frequency band

2400-2483.5 MHz

Height

26 mm

Max. number of bulbs

50

Mounting options

Desktop

Wall

Power adapter

100–240 V AC / 50–60 Hz

Power consumption

250mA max

The bulb

Colour temperature

2000K-6500K +16 million colors

Form factor

A60

Height

109 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

White and colour light

Lumen output

1100 lm

Max. operation power

9 W

Power factor

0.5

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage

9 W

Wattage equivalent

75 W

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Deep dimmable

Yes

The switch

Batteries included

1 x CR2032

IP rating

IP 20

Lifetime

50.000 clicks

Max. lights per switch

50 (max number per Bridge)

Minimal battery lifetime

2 year(s)

Mounting options

freestanding

Wall plate depth

6 mm

Wall plate height

76 mm

Weight including wall plate

67 g

Weight of switch

37 g

What's in the box

Bridge

1

Ethernet network cable

1

Hue bulbs

3

Power adapter

1

Smart button

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

