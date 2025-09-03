Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Essential starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (806 lm)

Essential starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (806 lm)

Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential starter kit, featuring three full-colour and tunable white bulbs that you can easily adjust from warm and cosy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colours and a library of light scenes designed by our experts – or create your own! Connect to the included Hue Bridge to take advantage of the endless list of features. Control using your voice, the app or any smart accessory.

Fitting

Light colour

Model

Pack

Shape

Included in Flash Sale: Buy 2 or more items, save 25%

Shop the sale

Product highlights

  • Up to 806 lumens
  • Warm-to-cool white (2,200–6,500 K)
  • Dimmable to 2% brightness
  • Essential coloured light
  • Hue Bridge included
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Flash Sale -25%
1-pack G125 E27 Filament Globe

Hue White Ambiance Filament

1-pack G125 E27 Filament Globe
Warm to cool white
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£44.99

Flash Sale -25%
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Flash Sale -25%
Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Up to 40% off
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£64.99

£38.99

Flash Sale -25%
Hue Motion sensor

Hue

Hue Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Automates your lights
Mounts anywhere

£39.99

Flash Sale -25%
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control

£19.99

Flash Sale -25%
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Flash Sale -25%
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£139.99

Flash Sale -25%
ST72 – E27 smart bulb

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

ST72 – E27 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£69.99

Flash Sale -25%
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Flash Sale -25%
GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (2-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£44.99

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Play with smart colour lights

Play with smart colour lights

There’s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colours, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life and much more. Use preset, coloured light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.

Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights 

Sync films, TV programmes, music, and games to smart lights 

Bring your entertainment to new heights by syncing the action on the screen or the beat of your music to your smart lights.* Choose the way you'd like to sync your lights to your film, music (including with our Spotify integration!), TV programme or game and watch as the colour-capable lights in your Entertainment area react. *Hue Bridge required 

Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light lamps and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    60 x 111

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The Bridge

The bulb

The switch

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay