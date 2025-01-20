*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Three-pack Xamento recessed spotlight
With their contemporary design, millions of colours of smart light and an IP44 rating, these three Xamento 8.6-inch recessed downlights in black blend into any bathroom's decor. Add some fun to your daily routine or dim low to help you relax.
Light colour
Colour
Pack
Product highlights
- 3 x GU10 Bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.
Water-resistant smart light for bathrooms (IP44)
Philips Hue smart bathroom lights have been rigorously tested to make sure that they are water resistant, making them ideal for lighting humid environments. Each bathroom light meets IP44 standards.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Colour
Black
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
LED integrated
No
Light characteristics
Beam angle
40 degree(s)
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Bathroom
Type
Build-on Spotlight
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8720169320895
Net weight
0.59 kg
Gross weight
0.86 kg
Height
100 mm
Length
209 mm
Width
219 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003812701
Product dimensions and weight
Height
9.2 cm
Length
9.3 cm
Recessed distance
92 mm
Width
9.3 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,200 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light colour
2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Energy class included light source
E
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
4.2
IP code
IP44
Class of protection
Class II
Lumen output at 2700K
1,050 lm
Number of light sources
3
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
