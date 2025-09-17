Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
White candle-shaped smart light bulb with E14 screw base, matte finish, compact design, text reads hue white.

Candle - E14 smart bulb - (1-pack)

Classic style meets modern smart light features with this smart candle bulb. Get soft white light and instant dimming to get the right light in any standard E14 fixtures.

Product highlights

  • Soft white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs

Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.

Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges

Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.

soft warm white setting

Soft white

The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.

warm to cool white setting

Warm-to-cool white

The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.

million of colours setting

Millions of colours

The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!

Questions & Answers

What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?

Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?

What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?

What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?

How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?

