Discover the widest range of shapes, sizes and styles. Offering instant, out-of-the-box dimming and a rich quality of light, these smart bulbs let you light your home your way.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Candle - E14 smart bulb - (1-pack)
Classic style meets modern smart light features with this smart candle bulb. Get soft white light and instant dimming to get the right light in any standard E14 fixtures.
Current price is £19.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Due to the huge success of this product, it’s currently sold out. But don’t worry — we’re working hard to get it back in stock as soon as possible. Simply enter your email below, and we’ll notify you when it’s available again.
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Frequently bought together
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient light tube compact
£169.99
Hue White Ambiance
Candle - E14 smart bulb
£29.99
Hue White Ambiance
Candle - E14 smart bulb - (2-pack)
£44.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (806 lm)
£79.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W
£19.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Signe gradient floor lamp
£299.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
£209.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Essential GU10 – smart spotlight – 345 lm – 4.7W – 4-pack
£49.99
Meet the award-winning range of smart LED bulbs
Compare the Philips Hue colour ranges
Use soft dimmable white for functional spaces or warm-to-cool light to enhance those everyday moments. Need more? Get the ultimate in lighting with millions of colours of rich, powerful light.
Soft white
The White range provides a soft warm white light with instant wireless dimming.
Warm-to-cool white
The White Ambiance range offers 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight as well as instant wireless dimming.
Millions of colours
The White and colour ambience range offers both warm-to-cool white and millions of colours of light – and yes, it instantly dims, too!
Manage your set-up with the app
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, set scenes and more — all in the Philips Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.
Control your way
Use the Philips Hue app, your voice or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Philips Hue bulbs work seamlessly with smart accessories, such as the Hue dimmer switch or the Hue smart button.
Suitable for any home
All of our smart LED bulbs feature standard base sizes and types, meaning that they fit into almost any light fixture.
Works out of the box
It's as simple as screwing in a light bulb – literally. Once in your fixture, our smart LED bulbs can dim, brighten and set the mood instantly.
Where to put smart bulbs
Questions & Answers
What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?
What are the differences between White, White ambience and White and colour ambience Philips Hue bulbs?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
Do Philips Hue bulbs work with normal lamps and fixtures?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
What is the range of a Hue Bridge-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
What is the range of a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue set-up?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
How do I know if I can use a spotlight with my transformer?
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39x106