Support
Close up of front of Hue White Filament A60 – E27 smart bulb

New

A60 – E27 smart bulb

Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable LED Filament bulb with an E27 base. Vintage in style but still modern, Filament bulbs can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.

Fitting

Light colour

Shape

Pack

Temporarily out of stock

£17.99

Want to know when it’s back?

Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.

Download product information sheet
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

Product highlights

  • White Filament
  • Bluetooth enabled
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • Soft white light vintage bulb
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Trending products

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and coloured light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£134.99

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
Up to 1055 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£119.99

Create a starter kit
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
Up to 1521 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£64.99

Ellipse - E27 smart bulb

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£89.99

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£94.99

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
Warm-to-cool white light
Up to 400 lumens
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£59.99

Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
White and colour light
Up to 400 lumens
Control with smart switch
Philips Hue Bridge included

£169.99

Item almost out of stock

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Vintage design meets modern capabilities

Vintage design meets modern capabilities

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

Specifications

Lamp dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

115x2

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non-condensing)

Operational temperature

-10 °C – 45 °C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Colour rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514342941

Net weight

0.04 kg

Gross weight

0.32 kg

Height

174 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

72 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003051401

Packaging information

EAN

8719514342941

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5

Energy efficiency label (EEL)

G

Power Consumption

7

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Diameter

60 mm

Weight

38

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E27

Lumen output at 2100K

580

Lumen output at 2700K

580

EPREL Registration Number

429840

The bulb

Colour temperature

2100K

Form factor

A60

Height

115 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

Soft white light

Lumen output

550 lm

Power factor

0.6

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Deep dimmable

Yes

What's in the box

Hue bulbs

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay