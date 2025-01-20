*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
New
A60 – E27 smart bulb
Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable LED Filament bulb with an E27 base. Vintage in style but still modern, Filament bulbs can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.
Fitting
Light colour
Shape
Pack
£17.99
Want to know when it’s back?
Sign up to receive an email when this product is back in stock. We’ll only send you this email once — check out our Privacy Policy for more details.
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Hue Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Trending products
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£169.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£134.99
Hue White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£119.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A67 – E27 smart bulb – 1600
£64.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
£89.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
£94.99
Hue White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
£59.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
£169.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixtures use a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Vintage design meets modern capabilities
Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.
Specifications
Lamp dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
115x2
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non-condensing)
Operational temperature
-10 °C – 45 °C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with the Hue app and switches
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Colour rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514342941
Net weight
0.04 kg
Gross weight
0.32 kg
Height
174 mm
Length
72 mm
Width
72 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003051401
Packaging information
EAN
8719514342941
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5
Energy efficiency label (EEL)
G
Power Consumption
7
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Diameter
60 mm
Weight
38
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E27
Lumen output at 2100K
580
Lumen output at 2700K
580
EPREL Registration Number
429840
The bulb
Colour temperature
2100K
Form factor
A60
Height
115 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
Soft white light
Lumen output
550 lm
Power factor
0.6
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Deep dimmable
Yes
What's in the box
Hue bulbs
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects feature
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available