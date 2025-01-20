Support
Tento round W LED ceiling panel 29.1 cm black

Give the smart light treatment to any area of your home, including large wardrobes, garages, hallways and more. Sleek and streamlined with a black finish, this round ceiling panel is easy to install and looks good anywhere.

£59.99

Product highlights
  • Subtle upward glow
  • ⌀29.1 cm
  • Up to 2100 lumens
  • Synthetic profile
Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Hue - Dimmable

Experience smooth and effortless dimming with Philips Hue White luminaire. Adjust to your preferred light intensity to suit your needs.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

