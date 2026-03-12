Kosipo Bar-Tube 2-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs
Bundle price is £163.13, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £181.26
Bundle price is £163.13, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is £181.26
Sale
In stock
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
About the Kosipo Bar-Tube 2-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs
Philips Kosipo 3-spot black bar light with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED bulbs. Create vibrant smart lighting—upgrade your space today!
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Includes Hue bulbs and luminaire
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874664
Product information
- Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Kosipo Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 3x
- 1
- Hue White and Colour Ambiance GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- 1
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