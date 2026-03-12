Kosipo Bar-Tube 2-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs

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Close up of front of Kosipo Bar-Tube 2-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs
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  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty

About the Kosipo Bar-Tube 2-spotlights Black + GU10 colored Bulbs

Philips Kosipo 3-spot black bar light with Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED bulbs. Create vibrant smart lighting—upgrade your space today!

  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • Includes Hue bulbs and luminaire

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