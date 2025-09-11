The Hue Essential strip light is a simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambience by washing walls with a gradient of colourful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily instal and conceal the strip light behind TVs, under bookshelves or behind bedroom furniture. Customise the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting – control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations and choose from dozens of light scenes.