Support
  • Works in every home
  • Dimmable straight out of the box
  • Easy to install yourself
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Triangle - E27 smart bulb

Triangle - E27 smart bulb

With its inner tube and reflective glass coating, Lightguide bulbs are a statement piece to match the modern home. This triangular smart bulb was handblown into its unique shape, and gives you a glow of brilliantly colourful light, which you can dim to the perfect level.

Bulb Shape

£89.99

Download product information sheet
  • Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
  • Free 30-day returns
  • 2-year warranty
Product highlights
  • Handblown glass
  • Reflective coating
  • Glowing inner tube
  • White and colour light
  • ⌀125 mm
View all product specs
Find your product manual

A modern marvel

Designed to be on display, Lightguide bulbs are the epitome of style.

Ultimate app control

Control your bulb with your smartphone or tablet using the Philips Hue app. 

Hue App

Go hands-free with voice

Control with voice commands by pairing with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.

Hands free

Control your way

Use the Philips Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your Lightguide smart bulb. 

Add accessories

Get a little more convenience out of your lights with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.

Accessories

Questions & Answers

Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs?

What kind of lamp should I use with Lightguide bulbs?

Are Lightguide bulbs Bluetooth compatible?

What colour are Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs?

Can I use the Lightguide bulb in outdoor and/or damp locations?

Are Lightguide bulbs only for decorative purposes or can I use them for functional lighting?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay