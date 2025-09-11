Support
Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Hue Flux strip light extension cable 5 m

Hue Flux strip light extension cable 5 m

Conveniently place your indoor Flux or Flux ultra-bright strip light exactly where you want it. With its unobtrusive, minimalist design, this 5-metre extension means you don't have to worry about the strip light's distance from the power source. The extension also makes it easy to keep the power supply unit out of sight.  

Product highlights

  • 5 m / 16 ft extension cable
  • Easy to install
  • Unobtrusive, minimalist design
  • Safe low-voltage set-up (IP20)
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Colour

    White

  • Material

    PVC

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

  • Paypal
  • Mastercard
  • Visa
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay