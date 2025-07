Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (2 spots, 1 light bar)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m This 1.5-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 1.5 m

2 x Hue Perifo rail 1 m This 1-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 1 m

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue Perifo external corner connector Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an external corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting Perifo external corner connector

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo linear light bar Give larger spaces some colour! Click the black linear light bar into a Perifo rail to fill the room with diffused light. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo linear light bar