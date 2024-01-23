Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 2-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 100 W 2-point power supply unit

3 x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m This 1.5-metre rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 1.5 m

1 x Hue Perifo internal corner connector Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an internal corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting Perifo internal corner connector