Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light tube compact)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo ceiling 100 W 1-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo rail 1.5 m This 1.5-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 1.5 m

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient light tube compact With a compact gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colours to your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting. Play gradient light tube compact