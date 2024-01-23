Support
Close up of front of Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

This wall track lighting kit in white includes one large gradient light tube, one cylinder spotlight, two 1-meter rails, a PSU with a plug for a wall outlet, and connectors to create a straight line.

£581.94

Product highlights

  • 1 spot, 490 lm @2700k
  • 1 light tube large, 1840 lm @2700k
  • Takes up 34.8 wattage from power supply unit
  • 200.4 cm
  • Designed for walls
  • Includes everything you need
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

1 x Hue Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 1 m

2 x Hue Perifo rail 1 m

This 1-metre rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 1 m
Close up of front of Hue Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector

Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo straight connector
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in black click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colourful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo cylinder spotlight
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient light tube large

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient light tube large

With a large gradient light tube in black, you can add blend of different colours to a larger part of your space. Rotate the light tube to angle its wash of rich, powerful light perfectly. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Play gradient light tube large

Learn about Perifo

What is smart track lighting?

Learn how Perifo track lighting works and how all the components fit together.

Read about track lighting

Build a custom track lighting kit

Get step-by-step instructions in choosing each component separately to build your custom track lighting system.

Read the guide

Specifications

Product information

Amount

6

Technical specifications

1x Hue Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug
2x Hue Perifo rail 1 m
1x Hue Perifo straight connector
1x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight
1x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Play gradient light tube large

Questions & Answers

Do I need a Hue Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?

Can I control Perifo track lighting with Bluetooth?

How do I calculate the maximum number of lights I can add to my Perifo track lighting set-up?

Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?

Can I adjust the length of the wall power supply unit's cable?

What is included in a Perifo track lighting kit?

Can I make a Perifo track lighting kit an even bigger track lighting setting by adding more lights or rails?

Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?

Can I install Perifo track lighting myself?

How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?

Can I replace the bulbs in my Perifo lights myself?

Can I extend a Perifo track lighting kit with additional lights?

Does a Perifo track lighting kit come preassembled?

What mounting materials come with a Perifo track lighting kit?

How can Perifo lights be moved on the rail?

What comes in the box when I order Perifo track lighting?

What kind of mounting options do Perifo track lighting rails have?

What is a Perifo track lighting extension cable and electrical box cover?

What's the difference between external and internal corner connectors?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

