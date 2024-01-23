Perifo straight wall base kit (1 spot, 1 light tube large)

In this bundle

1 x Hue Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug This power supply unit connects to the end of one Perifo rail and plugs into a wall outlet. Power up to 100 W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo wall 100 W 1-point power supply unit with plug

2 x Hue Perifo rail 1 m This 1-metre rail in white lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo rail 1 m

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in white. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue White and Colour Ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight These powerful cylinder spotlights in white click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colourful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting. Perifo cylinder spotlight