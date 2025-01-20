Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Support
Designed to help you feel more recharged throughout the day, this bedside lamp uses science-backed scenes for mood-boosting lighting. And with ColourCast gradient projection technology, it brings beauty to your bedroom.

Product highlights
  • ColourCast technology
  • Dual light source
  • Ultra-low dimming
  • Custom wake-up and sleep automations
Seamlessly blend colours

Get a seamless blend of multiple colours of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colours flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.

Wake up to the colours of the morning sun

Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colours of dawn – even if the sun hasn’t risen yet – with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colours, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.

