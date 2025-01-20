*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Designed to help you feel more recharged throughout the day, this bedside lamp uses science-backed scenes for mood-boosting lighting. And with ColourCast gradient projection technology, it brings beauty to your bedroom.
Colour
£249.99
Product highlights
- ColourCast technology
- Dual light source
- Ultra-low dimming
- Custom wake-up and sleep automations
White and Colour Ambiance
Gradient lightstrip 2 metre
- LED integrated
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£139.99
£101.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Iris copper special edition
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Iris gold special edition
- LED Integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£129.99
£90.99
Seamlessly blend colours
Get a seamless blend of multiple colours of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colours flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Wake up to the colours of the morning sun
Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colours of dawn – even if the sun hasn’t risen yet – with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colours, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.