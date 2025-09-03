Use our handy guide to help you decide which Philips Hue LED Strip lights are right for you and your home.
Indoor strip lights incorporate flexible design, easy installation, and white and colour capability. Use them for mood and functional lighting that fit any space.
How to use strip lights indoors
Consider how you want to light your space. Do you want indirect or direct light? How much brightness do you need?
Flux and Flux ultra-bright Strip lights are designed to be concealed, creating an indirect wall washing effect that fills rooms with diffused light – ideal for decoration and creating ambience. OmniGlow is made to be used as a direct light. Its uniform line of light makes it a striking centrepiece that doesn’t need to be concealed, making it ideal for ambience and practical lighting.
White and colour gradient
LED type
Light distribution
Lumen
Room
Strip light design
Placement
Lifetime
Can be cut to size
Cut pieces can be reconnected
Extendable
Works in an entertainment area
Communication protocol
Outdoor LED Strip lights
Get vibrant neon decoration, colourful mood matching and bright, practical white light to transform all your outdoor spaces. Their weatherproof design and safe low-voltage set-up bring added peace of mind.
How to use strip lights outdoors
Outdoor strip lights can be playful, practical and everything in between. Just like the Flux indoor, the Flux outdoor strip light is designed to be concealed, creating indirect light for washing the patio, garden walls and front porch ceilings. It's also bright enough for activities and special occasions. The Neon strip light is a decorative direct light that’s made to highlight fountains, outline flowerbeds and add pops of colour to every corner. Bend and shape it into your own masterpiece!
White and colour gradient
Light distribution
Outdoor space
LED type
Lumen
Lifetime
Cut pieces can be reconnected
Extendable
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.