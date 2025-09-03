Support
A length of strip light

Compare indoor and outdoor LED Strip Lights  

Use our handy guide to help you decide which Philips Hue LED Strip lights are right for you and your home.  

Indoor LED Strip lights

Indoor strip lights incorporate flexible design, easy installation, and white and colour capability. Use them for mood and functional lighting that fit any space.  

A kitchen lit in vibrant pink and orange tones of light using a combination of concealed strip lights behind ceiling coves and visible strip lights on the ceiling.

How to use strip lights indoors

Consider how you want to light your space. Do you want indirect or direct light? How much brightness do you need? 
Flux and Flux ultra-bright Strip lights are designed to be concealed, creating an indirect wall washing effect that fills rooms with diffused light – ideal for decoration and creating ambience. OmniGlow is made to be used as a direct light. Its uniform line of light makes it a striking centrepiece that doesn’t need to be concealed, making it ideal for ambience and practical lighting.  

Flux Strip light

Shop now

Flux ultra-bright Strip light

Shop now

OmniGlow Strip light

Shop now

White and colour gradient

Yes
Yes
Yes

LED type

RGBWWIC 
RGBWWIC 
RGBWWIC 

Light distribution

Indirect
Indirect
Direct

Lumen

1,200 – 2,000 lm (depending on length)
2,900 – 6,000 lm (depending on length)
2,400 – 4,800 lm (depending on length)

Room

Living room, bedroom
Kitchen, dining room, home office, hallway
Suitable for any room, unlimited placement options

Strip light design

Transparent silicone sleeve with visible LEDs
Transparent silicone sleeve with visible LEDs
Matte silicone sleeve, no visible LEDs, uniform display of light

Placement

Concealed for wall washing effect
Concealed for wall washing effect
Visible for direct light. Concealed for wall washing effect

Lifetime

25,000 hrs
25,000 hrs
25,000 hrs

Can be cut to size

Yes
Yes
Yes

Cut pieces can be reconnected

Yes
Yes
No

Extendable

Yes
Yes
No

Works in an entertainment area

Yes
Yes
Yes

Communication protocol

Bluetooth / Zigbee
Bluetooth / Zigbee
Bluetooth / Zigbee

Outdoor LED Strip lights

Get vibrant neon decoration, colourful mood matching and bright, practical white light to transform all your outdoor spaces. Their weatherproof design and safe low-voltage set-up bring added peace of mind.

A garden and patio area lit with soft tones of yellow, pink and purple light from concealed strip lights under steps and visible strip lights along flowerbeds and on walls.

How to use strip lights outdoors

Outdoor strip lights can be playful, practical and everything in between. Just like the Flux indoor, the Flux outdoor strip light is designed to be concealed, creating indirect light for washing the patio, garden walls and front porch ceilings. It's also bright enough for activities and special occasions. The Neon strip light is a decorative direct light that’s made to highlight fountains, outline flowerbeds and add pops of colour to every corner. Bend and shape it into your own masterpiece!   

Flux outdoor Strip light

Shop now

Neon outdoor Strip light

Shop now

White and colour gradient

Yes
Yes

Light distribution

Indirect
Direct

Outdoor space

Conceal under outdoor coves and patio steps
Outline patio, flower beds and pathways

LED type

RGBWWIC
RGBWWIC

Lumen

3000 lm
1100 lm

Lifetime

25,000 hrs
25,000 hrs

Cut pieces can be reconnected

No
No

Extendable

No
No

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

