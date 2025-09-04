Philips Hue outdoor strip lights — the fun and practical way to make your outdoor spaces shine. Cutting-edge technology meets flexible design to create colourful moods, exciting features and bright functional lighting.
- Chromasync™ precision colour blending
- Flexible for creative installations
- Customisable scenes and effects
Reimagine your outdoors with a fine line of light
Transform your outdoor spaces with light
Come rain or shine, fill your outdoor spaces with light for any season. Choose from vibrant mood-matching colours or true white tones to create the perfect ambience by washing your pathways, patios and plants with light. Chomasync™ technology brings precision and consistent colour blending to create seamless gradients of colour to every corner. Make time in the backyard magical with customisable light scenes and dynamic effects. Designed to fit balcony rails, patio ceiling coves and front porch steps, simply connect these weatherproof strip lights to a power outlet using the included low-voltage power supply unit.
Fill the night with bright, true white light
Experience daylight after sunset with outdoor strip lights. Illuminate your back garden, front garden, porch and patio with pure white tones powered by dedicated white and warm white LEDs. Perfect for late-night gardening, after-dark sports or prepping the barbecue, these strip lights provide the ultimate functional lighting for any outdoor task. Whatever the hour, your outdoor oasis will shine brighter than ever!
Create an oasis of neon
Bend it, shape it and love it. The neon outdoor strip light with its flexible design can transform your back or front garden into a playful paradise with its vibrant neon glow. Made to be eye-catching, use its direct light to set the ultimate mood, from laid-back lounge vibes to an all-out dance party under the stars! Chromasync™ technology offers precise colour matching to shine beautiful neon gradients on your trees, plants, fountains and garden walls. Weatherproof and easy to install – connect this strip light to a standard outlet using the included low-volt power supply.
Get total, effortless control
Whether you want to set a beautiful light scene for a garden party, set mood-matching effects for dinner on the patio or simply control your strip lights to help you get tasks done – you can do it all effortlessly using the Hue app or voice control. Integrate outdoor strip lights with all Philips Hue outdoor lights using a Hue Bridge Pro. The Bridge Pro also gives you whole-home control of your strip lights from anywhere in the world and lets you schedule automations.
