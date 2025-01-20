*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Appear Outdoor wall light
The Appear wall light offers 16 million colours of subtle yet powerful light, by directing its beams both up and down, creating a sharp, directed triangle of light against the wall of your front or back patio.
£139.99
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Hue Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£99.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Impress Outdoor Wall light
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 240 x 120 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£134.99
White and Colour Ambiance
IMPRESS OUTDOOR PEDESTAL LIGHT
- Hardwired
- Matte black finish
- 400 x 100 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
- LED integrated
- White and colour light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£179.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£139.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£319.99
£275.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 2 metre
- 1 x 2 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£124.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Lightstrip Outdoor 5 metre
- 1 x 5 metre lightstrip
- 1 x power supply unit
- White and coloured light
£214.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and coloured light
- Low Volt system – extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Liane wall light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£184.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Liane wall light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£184.99
Hue
Outdoor 100W power supply
- Extension cable
- Power up to 100 W
- Black
£79.99
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is ideal for general outdoor use.
High-quality aluminium and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We use the highest-quality materials to ensure the best performance in outdoor conditions, as well as smart use of materials to optimise radio frequency.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambience on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Decorate for the holidays with light
Holiday cheer starts here – with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the street at Halloween.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognise when you're almost home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Unique architectural light shapes
Create an architectural focal point with outdoor fixtures that offer razor-sharp, triangular light effects against any wall or surface.