Automatically turn on the lights you want

The outdoor sensor turns on your Philips Hue lights automatically when somebody passes by, outdoor and indoor. By connecting the sensor to your bridge via the Philips Hue app, you can choose which lights go on, even inside your house. Also choose the scene or light setting that should be triggered. The integrated dusk-to-dawn sensor ensures your lights only switch on when it is actually dark outside helping you to conserve energy.