20 January 2026

A wake up light slowly brightens your bedroom over a set interval to mimic sunrise, gently guiding your body out of deep sleep. Unlike the jolt of a traditional alarm, this gradual brightening reduces sleep inertia—the groggy feeling that makes mornings hard—and helps align your body’s internal clock with natural daylight.

When used consistently, wake up lights can support a healthier sleep-wake cycle, leading to more energy and better mood throughout the day. Smart solutions like the Philips Hue wake up light are designed to help you fall asleep easier and wake up feeling refreshed.