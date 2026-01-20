Support
Woman waking up in bedroom with smart wake up light simulating sunrise for a gentle start to the day

Wake up light: what it is and why it works

20 January 2026

A wake up light slowly brightens your bedroom over a set interval to mimic sunrise, gently guiding your body out of deep sleep. Unlike the jolt of a traditional alarm, this gradual brightening reduces sleep inertia—the groggy feeling that makes mornings hard—and helps align your body’s internal clock with natural daylight.

When used consistently, wake up lights can support a healthier sleep-wake cycle, leading to more energy and better mood throughout the day. Smart solutions like the Philips Hue wake up light are designed to help you fall asleep easier and wake up feeling refreshed. 

Two smart wake up lights beside bed producing best light for wake up with sunrise effect and ambient glow

The Philips Hue ecosystem supports programmable scenes, vibrant color transitions, and smart automations designed for your circadian rhythm.

How wake up lights work:

  • In the evening, warm, low-blue light is used to support melatonin release to help you wind down.

  • In the morning, soft, brightening light signals your brain to wake up naturally.

Discover more on smart lighting for health and wellbeing to explore the science behind Hue’s wellbeing range.

What kind of lighting helps you sleep better

Not all light is created equal when it comes to rest. To prepare for sleep, opt for warm, dim light (below 2700K) and avoid blue-enriched tones that suppress melatonin. For waking up, use gradually brightening cool light that mimics sunrise. Experience a gentle wake up light that mimics the natural sunrise with Philips Hue's smart sleep-wake up light feature.

The science behind light and sleep

Research continues to show that light timing, color, and intensity influence your circadian rhythm. A consistent schedule, comprising dim evenings and bright mornings, helps reinforce healthy sleep patterns.

Best light for sleep scenario using smart wake up light in sleep mode in the Hue app.

For a practical overview, Philips Hue’s routines and automations guide explains how to create lighting scenes that fit your body’s natural rhythm.

Gentle wake up light vs. smart sleep wake up light

A gentle wake up light focuses on one task: simulating sunrise to ease you out of sleep. A smart sleep wake up light, like those in the Philips Hue ecosystem, goes further—integrating automation, app control, and personalized routines.

Smart lighting connects your bedroom to your lifestyle, adapting color, brightness, and timing to support you around the clock. 

Bedroom scene using wake up light smart lamp designed to support sleep and wake up routines

Smart sleep wake up light and voice control

If you want deeper control, integration with voice assistants, and coordination with the rest of your home lighting using smart hubs like the Hue Bridge and Bridge Pro, create an ideal smart setup. 

With Philips Hue, you can create a personalized lighting environment that helps you sleep better and wake up gently. 

Learn more about how Hue lighting supports everyday life in explore Hue.

Light up your night: Philips Hue products for better sleep

Here are some Philips Hue products designed to support both your bedtime and wake-up routine:

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

$307.99

Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

$307.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp

$175.99

Sale
Iris table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris table lamp

$120.99

Item almost out of stock

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Discover our full range of smart table lamps

Why they fit: Each light offers personalized brightness and color transitions designed to match your sleep-wake cycle and enhance wellbeing. They can be dimmed to soothing warm tones for winding down and configured for gradual wake-up routines. For example, the Twilight lamp includes built-in sunrise and sunset simulation modes—so you can wake naturally and drift off gently.Shape

How to set up a gentle wake up light routine

Creating a smart sleep-and-wake cycle isn’t about gadgets—it’s about rhythm. Below is a detailed step-by-step guide you can follow with the Philips Hue app:

Step 1: Set a consistent wake time

Decide on a fixed wake-up time (e.g., 6:30 AM) and keep it the same weekdays and weekends if possible—this builds circadian consistency.

Bedroom scene using wake up lighting automation with smart wake up light gradually increasing brightness for refreshed wake up

Step 2: Create a “sunrise” automation

    1. Open the Hue app → select “Routines” → “My routines” → “Add routine”.

    2. Choose “Wake up” and pick your device (e.g., Twilight lamp or selected Hue lights).

    3. Set the start time 20–30 minutes before your actual alarm (e.g., 6:00 AM).

    4. Choose a gradual brightness increase: start at ~5%, then go to ~50% at the wake time.

    5. Select the colour transition: e.g., warm amber → soft white → cool daylight.

    6. Link the routine to your bedroom lights. Save and enable.

Step 3: Choose your tones

In the same routine, select the colour palette: warm amber for the initial phase, transitioning to soft white or daylight by wake time. For smart systems, you might add voice integration (“Alexa, good morning”).

Step 4: Add a “go to sleep” routine

    1. In the Hue app, under “Routines,” select “Go to sleep”.

    2. Set the trigger time (e.g., 10:30 PM).

    3. Choose a fade-out effect: dim to 10% over 15 minutes, then turn off.

    4. Select warm red/amber hues to signal winding down.

    5. Link to bedroom lights and set any pause/skip logic (e.g., skip if you’re still awake reading).

Smart wake up light on bedside table creating warm orange-yellow glow to support wake up lighting

Step 5: Test & adjust

After a few mornings, adjust the duration (try 15, 20, 30 minutes) and colour temperatures to find what feels gentlest for you. Combine with other sleep hygiene practices like limiting screens before bed.

Tips and automations for maintaining healthy sleep routines

  • Keep screens away 60–90 minutes before bed.

  • Experiment with sunrise durations—20 or 30 minutes works best for most people.

  • Use wind-down lighting in the evening.

  • Stay consistent. Your body adapts to patterns, not perfection.

  • Pair with sound. Use natural tones or soft music with your light routine for a holistic wake up experience.

Smart wake up light on bedside table creating warm orange-yellow glow to support wake up lighting

For more nighttime inspiration, visit Philips Hue’s bedroom lighting ideas.

Start your morning right: Philips Hue lamps for a gentle wake up

Here are some products designed to support your mornings:

New
Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

Light Strip

Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

$59.99

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

$274.99

Sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

$197.99

Sale
Solo lightstrip 16 feet

LIGHTSTRIPS

Solo lightstrip 16 feet

$98.99

Explore our full range of strip lights.

Why they fit: Together these products allow full circadian lighting control—from soft dawn simulation, to energizing daylight, to dynamic color scenes that reflect your mood or time of day. For example, If you place a Hue Bloom on your bedside table and pair it with a wake up routine; it will glow gently and grow brighter as your body transitions from sleep to wake, while the Gradient light tube can line your headboard for immersive ambient morning glow. 

Final thoughts: wake up to light, not alarms

If you’re new to wake up lights, start small: try a smart bedside lamp like the Hue Twilight lamp paired with a wake up routine, and keep the schedule steady for a few weeks. You’ll soon notice gentler mornings and more balanced energy. 

With Philips Hue, light becomes a partner in your wellbeing journey—from the first soft glow of dawn to the last warm light of night. Sometimes, the smallest glow can transform the way you wake up—and the way you live.

