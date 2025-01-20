Support
Close up of front of Sleep and wake-up light Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Exclusive

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Designed to help you feel more recharged throughout the day, this bedside lamp uses science-backed scenes for mood-boosting lighting. And with ColorCast gradient projection technology, it brings beauty to your bedroom.

Product highlights
  • ColorCast technology
  • Dual light source
  • Ultra-low dimming
  • Custom wake-up and sleep automations
Wake up. Wind down. Recharge.

Optimized to support your body’s natural circadian rhythm.

One-touch sleep automation

Press the button to start a Go to sleep automation, so the lights in your bedroom slowly dim until they’re off. Sleep mode, activated!

Easy to use switches

Ultimate control

Of course there are more ways to control Twilight. Use the app, your voice, or any of our smart switches — or create a widget to start a Go to sleep automation on your iOS device.

Switches are wireless

Control your way

Button, automations, voice — oh my!

Seamless system integration

Twilight is so smart, its buttons can control all the smart lamps in your bedroom — or even the whole house.

Controlling Switches with app
Split image showing regular lights vs Hue’s ColorCast technology

Exclusive ColorCast technology

The first of its kind, our innovative design of precisely arranged LEDs projects color like no other gradient light.

Image showing that Twilight bedside lamp’s front light swivels

Dual light source

The front light swivels left and right (perfect for reading!) while the back light decorates the space with a beautiful gradient of color.

Woman sleeping next to a bedside lamp set to low brightness

Ultra-low dimming

Twilight goes low — real low — for the gentlest of wake-ups and the dimmest of nightlights. Stay happy and stay sleepy, friends.

Woman laying in bed

Nature-inspired scenes

Designed to support your circadian rhythm, six sunlight-themed scenes give you the right light spectrum, from the red-toned Sleepy to the brighter Arise.

Bed with bedside lamps on tables on either side

Compact design

Twilight won't clutter your nightstand. More room for books, that giant cup, or your phone (but turn that blue light off!).

Questions & answers

What do the two buttons on the Twilight sleep and wake-up lamp do?

What's the purpose of the stack of lights on the back of the Twilight?

Can I swivel Twilight's front light?

How does Twilight's Go to sleep automation work?

What does the Wake up automation look like?

Can I use Bluetooth to control the Twilight sleep and wake-up light?

Can I use one of the buttons on the Twilight to dim the lights?

