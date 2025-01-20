Optimized to support your body’s natural circadian rhythm.
- Wake up refreshed
- Go to sleep peacefully
- 3-in-1 functionality
Exclusive
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Designed to help you feel more recharged throughout the day, this bedside lamp uses science-backed scenes for mood-boosting lighting. And with ColorCast gradient projection technology, it brings beauty to your bedroom.
Color
$279.99
Product highlights
- ColorCast technology
- Dual light source
- Ultra-low dimming
- Custom wake-up and sleep automations
Wake up. Wind down. Recharge.
One-touch sleep automation
Press the button to start a Go to sleep automation, so the lights in your bedroom slowly dim until they’re off. Sleep mode, activated!
Ultimate control
Of course there are more ways to control Twilight. Use the app, your voice, or any of our smart switches — or create a widget to start a Go to sleep automation on your iOS device.
Control your way
Button, automations, voice — oh my!
Seamless system integration
Twilight is so smart, its buttons can control all the smart lamps in your bedroom — or even the whole house.
Exclusive ColorCast technology
The first of its kind, our innovative design of precisely arranged LEDs projects color like no other gradient light.
Dual light source
The front light swivels left and right (perfect for reading!) while the back light decorates the space with a beautiful gradient of color.
Ultra-low dimming
Twilight goes low — real low — for the gentlest of wake-ups and the dimmest of nightlights. Stay happy and stay sleepy, friends.
Nature-inspired scenes
Designed to support your circadian rhythm, six sunlight-themed scenes give you the right light spectrum, from the red-toned Sleepy to the brighter Arise.
Compact design
Twilight won't clutter your nightstand. More room for books, that giant cup, or your phone (but turn that blue light off!).
Questions & answers
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.