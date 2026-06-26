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Philips Hue and LG

Let your lights react to the content on your LG TV screen with the Hue Sync TV app.

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Sync TV app on LG TVs

Sync your Hue lights to whatever you watch on your LG TV.

Explore the app

How to sync with your LG TV

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Check the compatibility

The Sync TV app is compatible with 2024 and newer LG TVs with webOS24 or higher. If your TV supports the app, it will appear when you search for it in Apps.

Find compatible TVs
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Set up your Hue system

You’ll need at least one color-capable Philips Hue light and the Philips Hue Bridge to sync your lights to your LG TV.

Shop Bridge

Get the Sync TV app

Download the app on your TV, set it up, and get ready to sync!

Explore the app

Best lights for syncing

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

$274.99

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

$329.99

Create a starter kit
Bridge

Bridge

$69.99

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

$384.99

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

$296.99

Limited time offer 32% off
Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Retail Price $379.99

$258.00

Play gradient light tube compact

Play gradient light tube compact

$229.99

Item almost out of stock

Colorful smart lighting illuminates a living room as a television displays vibrant hues, enhancing the home entertainment setting.

LG

LG has brought high-quality products, services, and features to their users for over 60 years — including those for smart homes.

Go to LG

Questions & answers

Which LG TVs are compatible with the Hue Sync TV app?

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Get support

We’re always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and LG TVs, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

Go to Support
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