OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit
Temporarily out of stock
About the OmniGlow outdoor resealing accessory kit
The outdoor resealing kit makes it easy to customize your OmniGlow outdoor strip light to perfectly fit your space. After cutting the strip to the desired length, use the included sealant, end plug, and end cap to securely reseal the light and maintain its weather-resistant protection. Designed specifically for OmniGlow outdoor strip lights, the kit ensures a clean, professional finish while preserving reliable outdoor performance.
- Allows cut-to-fit customization
- Maintains weather resistance
- Includes sealant, plug, and cap
- Professional-looking finish
- For OmniGlow outdoor strip lights
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677614591
Design and finishing
- Material
- Silicone
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677614591
- Net weight
- 0.02 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.03 kg
- Height
- 36 mm
- Length
- 36 mm
- Width
- 72 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004424002
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 1/4 inch
- Overall length
- 1/2 inch
- Overall width
- 1/2 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available