The outdoor resealing kit makes it easy to customize your OmniGlow outdoor strip light to perfectly fit your space. After cutting the strip to the desired length, use the included sealant, end plug, and end cap to securely reseal the light and maintain its weather-resistant protection. Designed specifically for OmniGlow outdoor strip lights, the kit ensures a clean, professional finish while preserving reliable outdoor performance.

Allows cut-to-fit customization

Maintains weather resistance

Includes sealant, plug, and cap

Professional-looking finish

For OmniGlow outdoor strip lights