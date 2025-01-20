Support
Close up of front of Hue Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 9.8ft black

Hue Secure Camera USB C power cable 9.8ft black

Easily charge or power your Hue Secure camera indoors with this black USB C power cable. At 9.8ft long, this cable gives you more flexibility when placing your cameras.

$19.99

Product highlights
  • Made for Hue Secure cameras
  • USB C connector
  • Indoor Extension cable
  • 9.8 ft
Security camera's

Keep watch on your home at all times. Featuring a crisp and clear 1080p HD live stream, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk and sound alarms, these cameras are your eyes and ears when you’re not there.

