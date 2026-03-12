The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Add subtle character to living spaces and the home office by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over desks and shape the rope light to create a unique focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

Uniform 360° white and color light

OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients

Cut-to-fit and mount your way

Smart control with Hue app

PSU and accessories included