Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

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Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Philips Hue Liane 360° rope light 3 m

The Liane 360° rope light is where premium design meets smart lighting. Its 360° glow complements and subtly enhances the architectural wall and ceiling lines of your home, creating a refined expression of your personal style. Engineered with OmniGlow technology, Liane delivers an ultra-smooth, uniform line of light that brings depth, warmth, and quiet sophistication to minimalist interiors. Effortlessly transition between crisp true white light for tasks, warm white tones for relaxation, or soft gradients of gentle color to set the mood. Add subtle character to living spaces and the home office by running it up walls and along ceiling lines. Mount it over desks and shape the rope light to create a unique focal point. The award-winning Hue app gives you smart control, automations, and personalized scenes tailored to the way you live.

  • Uniform 360° white and color light
  • OmniGlow ultra-smooth gradients
  • Cut-to-fit and mount your way
  • Smart control with Hue app
  • PSU and accessories included

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Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$736.93

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Outdoor sensor

Outdoor sensor

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Weatherproof
Automates your lights

$54.99

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

White and color light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
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