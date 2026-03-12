Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

New
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K
In stock
  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 4K

Open up the world of Hue entertainment on your TV with the Hue HDMI sync box 4K. Enjoy movies, shows, and gaming that come alive with a color-matching light experience that transforms the way you watch. Effortlessly sync Hue lights to your favorite content and enjoy smooth, clear visuals that keep up with every on-screen moment without interruption thanks to 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. With its compact design and simple HDMI setup, Hue Play Sync Box 4K fits effortlessly into any entertainment space. Set up your entertainment area in the Hue app, sync your lights with Hue Play Sync Box 4K, then customize the experience to suit whatever you’re watching or playing.

  • Supports 4K resolution at 60Hz
  • Sync content via Hue app
  • Simple, compact design
  • Add up to 10 lights with Hue Bridge
  • Easy set up and installation

Frequently bought together

Create a starter kit
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights

$384.99

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

Bundle: 3x BR30 bulbs

White and color light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

$179.97

Play HDMI Sync Box

Play HDMI Sync Box

Sync lights with your home theater
Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
Personalize your experience using the app
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue color lights

$249.99

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

127.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$857.91

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

88.3 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$769.92

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
Matte black

$229.99

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 pendants)

47.8 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$549.95

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

127.7 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$835.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (3 spots)

68.9 inch x 60.3 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$736.93

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots, 2 pendants)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (2 spots, 2 pendants)

87.4 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$879.92

Exclusive
Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo L-shaped wall base kit (2 spots)

80 inch x 40.6 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$659.92

Exclusive
Perifo straight wall base kit (2 spots)

Perifo straight wall base kit (2 spots)

59.2 inch
Designed for walls
Includes everything you need

$472.96

Temporarily out of stock

Exclusive
Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light bar)

Perifo straight ceiling base kit (1 light bar)

87.2 inch
Designed for ceilings
Includes everything you need

$483.96

Temporarily out of stock

Exclusive
White pendant cord

White pendant cord

Made for Lightguide Bulbs
Use with G40 & ST23 Filament bulbs
White

$54.99

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay