Slim Downlight 4 inch
Current price is $76.99
Current price is $76.99
New
In stock
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
About the Slim Downlight 4 inch
Bring color to your home with this 4-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.
- Tunable white and color light
- Chromasync™ precision color matching
- 800 lumens
- Water-resistant, moisture-proof (IP44)
- Hue Bridge and Bluetooth connectivity
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677609405
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Aluminum die-cast, PC
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 35,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable spot head
- Not adjustable
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- Dimmable with Hue app and switch
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 110
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- ≥90
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 1
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 82
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bathroom, Bedroom, Hallway, Kitchen, Living Room, Office, Study
- Style
- Functional
- Type
- Downlight
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677609405
- Net weight
- 0.34 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.42 kg
- Height
- 140 mm
- Length
- 92 mm
- Width
- 162 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004291501
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.5
- Power
- 10.3
- Energy Consumption kWh/1000 h
- 11
Product dimensions and weight
- Net weight
- 0.34 kg
- Net weight
- 0.75 lb
- Recessed distance
- 2 inch
- Cut out length
- 4 inch
- Cut out width
- 4 inch
- Overall height
- 1.38 inch
- Overall length
- 4.72 inch
- Overall width
- 4.72 inch
- Recessed Ceiling cutout
- 3-15/16 inch
Service
- Warranty
- 3 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 850
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 120 V
- Wattage bulb included
- 10.3
- IP code
- IP44 (IP20 PSU)
- Class of protection
- Class I - Earthed
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 600
- Number of light sources
- 1
- UL Wet/ damp/ dry location
- Wet location
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Recessed
The bulb
- Form factor
- Slim downlight
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 10.0 and above, iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Homekit, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available