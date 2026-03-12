Slim Downlight 4 inch

New
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 4 inch
In stock
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  • 2 Year Warranty

About the Slim Downlight 4 inch

Bring color to your home with this 4-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.

  • Tunable white and color light
  • Chromasync™ precision color matching
  • 800 lumens
  • Water-resistant, moisture-proof (IP44)
  • Hue Bridge and Bluetooth connectivity
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