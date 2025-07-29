*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)
Suitable for most fixtures, this starter kit E26 smart LED bulb let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112