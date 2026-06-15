Smart LED Lighting

25% off with code GOAL25
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is $384.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $379.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Signe gradient floor lamp
White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $379.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $389.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $329.99
25% off with code GOAL25
OmniGlow strip light 10ft
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $139.99
25% off with code GOAL25
ST23 - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $87.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Calla Outdoor bollard
Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $149.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Current price is $179.99
25% off with code GOAL25
BR30 - E26 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $59.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch
Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
Current price is $65.99
25% off with code GOAL25
Go portable accent light
Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $98.99