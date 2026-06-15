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Smart LED Lighting

Transform the way you light your home. Explore a complete ecosystem of LED smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lighting, sensors, switches, and accessories designed to work together seamlessly. Customize colors and brightness, automate routines, create immersive entertainment experiences, and control your lighting from anywhere using the Hue app.

Smart LED Lighting

Transform the way you light your home. Explore a complete ecosystem of LED smart bulbs, lamps, light fixtures, outdoor lighting, sensors, switches, and accessories designed to work together seamlessly. Customize colors and brightness, automate routines, create immersive entertainment experiences, and control your lighting from anywhere using the Hue app.

139 products
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

White
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - base unit
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 10ft

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of ST23 - E26 smart bulb

ST23 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Calla Outdoor bollard

Calla Outdoor bollard

Low-volt
Matte black finish
104 x 252 mm
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue Bridge*
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of BR30 - E26 smart bulb

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Retrofit Recessed Can Downlight 4 inch

Fits 4-inch holes
Includes E26 socket adapter
850 lumens
Color light
25% off with code GOAL25
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
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Guide to smart LED lights

How does Philips Hue redefine smart lighting?

Is Philips Hue worth it compared to other smart lighting brands?

Does smart lighting use more electricity?

Do I need a hub to use smart LED lights?

Can smart LED lights work without an internet connection?

How do I control smart lights?

What are the best smart light bulbs for energy efficiency?

Can I control my lights remotely through an app?

Learn more about smart lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

What is Smart Lighting

Learn what smart lighting is, how it works, and the benefits of intelligent lights for home, wellness, and ambiance.

Color-changing LED lights

Energy saving tips for home

Maximize efficiency with 10 expert energy saving tips for home. Discover LED lighting advantages and how Philips Hue smart automation makes saving effortless.

Smart LED lights benefits

Home automation with Philips Hue

Discover how Philips Hue smart home automation simplifies your life. Explore home automation ideas for security, comfort, and wellbeing.

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