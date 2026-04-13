Bundel: 2x Play lightbars zwart + Hue Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

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Over de Bundel: 2x Play lightbars zwart + Hue Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Haal het beste uit je thuisbioscoop! Gebruik deze twee zwarte Play lightbars en een Hue Play gradient lightstrip rondom je tv voor een optimale surround verlichting.

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  • Hue Bridge vereist
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