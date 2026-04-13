Bundel: 2x Secure Contact Sensoren + Motion Sensor + 3x White E27 lamp + Bridge

Close-up van de voorkant van Bundel: 2x Secure Contact Sensoren + Motion Sensor + 3x White E27 lamp + Bridge
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Over de Bundel: 2x Secure Contact Sensoren + Motion Sensor + 3x White E27 lamp + Bridge

Weet wat er thuis gebeurd met twee contact sensoren, twee motion sensors, drie Hue White E27 lampen en de Bridge. Stel je sensoren in zodat ze direct meldingen sturen naar je telefoon, en trigger een licht alarm via de Philips Hue App.

  • Draadloos dimmen
  • inclusief Bridge
  • White lamp
  • 2 Secure contact sensoren
  • Bedien met de Philips Hue app
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