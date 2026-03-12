Festavia net lights (1 x 3.5 m black cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Current price is $609.90
Current price is $609.90
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About the Festavia net lights (1 x 3.5 m black cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Blanket your garden in a net of magical light. This bundle includes Philips Hue Festavia net lights and a compatible 40W power supply, making it easy to transform your outdoor spaces. Drape the lights over bushes, fences, or balcony railings and enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light for every season and celebration. Built for outdoor use, their weather-resistant IP54 rating means they can stay outside all year long. Connect to a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and personalize every moment. Seamlessly integrated with the Philips Hue ecosystem, they're easy to control through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants.
- 8.5 m with 250 LEDs
- White and color gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Transparent cable
- Low-volt power supply included
- Outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874879
Product information
- Outdoor luminaires Festavia net lights - 1 m x 3.5 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
- 1
- Hue Outdoor 40W power supply
- 1