15 July, 2024
Let’s face it, no kid wants to hear, “It’s time for bed!” But instead of saying those dreaded words, you can use night lights for kids to help your children nod off and sleep soundly.
15 July, 2024
Let’s face it, no kid wants to hear, “It’s time for bed!” But instead of saying those dreaded words, you can use night lights for kids to help your children nod off and sleep soundly.
The right night light for your children’s bedroom will not only take away your kids’ fear of the “monsters under the bed,” it will also encourage them to sleep in their own room.
Try these night light ideas for kids to help lull your little ones to sleep.
Sleep is essential to every child’s development. You can use LED light to help your children nod off and sleep soundly.
Did you know that our brains can detect what time of day it is when light enters our eyes? If your kids spend their evenings in brightly lit rooms, their brains can be tricked into thinking it’s daytime – disrupting their natural sleep cycle. They’ll feel more awake even when it’s bedtime! So, make sure you dim the level of light around your home in the evening.
Bright idea: Set a ‘Go to sleep’ automation in the Philips Hue app. This automation slowly dims the lights until they’re off, signaling that it’s time to sleep.
As kids’ sleeping patterns and preferences evolve, the ability to move a night light from the lamp stand one evening to the desk across the room the next evening is invaluable. Portable night lights give you the flexibility to try different arrangements, so you can see what works best for your child.
Learn more about Philips Hue Go’s portability.
With the right wall-mounted bedroom light, you can have one solution that works as a task light, ambient light, and even a night light. Smart wall lights allow you to adjust them for the time of day or moment. So you can keep things bright for homework time, dim them down when it’s time to relax, and dim them down even further as a night light when it’s time for bed.
Get inspired with more bedroom wall light ideas.
The lights in your children’s bedroom should be within arm's reach and easy to use so that your kids can find them quickly and turn them on in the dark. By adding a bedside lamp next to the bed, you can help encourage your children to read a book before going to sleep.
Bright idea: If the lights in your kids’ bedrooms aren’t next to the bed, consider using a smart dimmer switch instead. Portable and battery-powered, these dimmer switches can be placed on their nightstand for easy access to lights at any time of the night.
Like wall mounted lights, your kid’s bedroom ceiling lights can adapt for any time of day – from wake-up time to bed time. The use of a dimmer switch makes this type of light adaptable as a night light with the perfect amount of light to help your kid sleep soundly.
If your kid frequently gets up in the middle of the night to get a glass of water or use the bathroom, installing a motion sensor can guide them through the house with the right light. A motion sensor allows you to turn to a specific setting on your lights during the evening – in this case, a low, warm glow to help keep them in that sleepy state.
Want your kids to feel more in control of their lighting? Voice-controlled lights allow them to tell their lights what to do from the comfort of their own bed. In addition to helping your kids fall asleep faster, inviting your children into the decision-making process of their bedroom lighting will help foster a sense of responsibility.
Explore how Philips Hue bedroom lighting can help you adapt these ideas for your kids’ night lights.