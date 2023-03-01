Control your Philips Hue lights using Google Assistant with dozens of voice commands.
Which Google Home voice commands do you need?
- Turn on all the lights.
- Turn off all the lights.
- What lights are on in the living room?
- What lights are on in the kitchen?
- Dim the lights in the hallway.
- Sleep my lights.
- Wake my lights.
- Activate Relax in the den.
- Activate Read in the study.
Philips Hue works with OK Google for voice control of your lights. Just say “OK Google” and replace these examples with your own personal light and room settings.
Google Home color commands
- Make the living room light blue.
- Set the entryway lights to gold.
- Make my lights lime green.
- Set the family room lights to purple.
- Make my bedside table lamp pink.
- Make the kitchen light orange.
There are dozens of other color names you can use, including but not limited to crimson, salmon, orange, yellow, green, turquoise, cyan, sky blue, blue, purple, pink, and lavender.
Gentle Sleep and Wake commands
- Turn on Gentle wake up.
- Wake me up at 7 AM. This command sets a morning alarm that triggers your lights to gradually start brightening 30 minutes before.
- Wake me up on weekdays at 7 AM.
- Turn off Gentle wake up.
- Sleep my lights.
- Wake my lights.
- Wake the lights in Brian’s room.
- Sleep the lights in Cindy’s room.
The Gentle Sleep and Wake Up feature is inspired by the effects of light on your sleep cycle. You can set your personal sunrise or sunset by simply asking Google. Gentle Wake Up with alarm sync is not currently supported on mobile devices.