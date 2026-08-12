Mix and match to save 25%
- Free shipping over $79.99
- Free returns within 30 days
- Two-year warranty
End of summer sale
End summer in the perfect light.
Make the most of every sunset, golden hour and cozy evening with smart light that adapts to you.
Buy 2 or more → Save 25%
Reimagine your home with our top picks.
Terms & Conditions – Tiered Savings Promotion
- This promotion is valid through August 31, 2026.
- Buy 2 or more eligible items from the Mix & Match selection for 25% off. The discount is applied automatically at checkout to eligible products only.
- Offer applies to eligible products as indicated on https://www.philips-hue.com/en-ca/products/promotions/end-of-summer-sale
- The discount can be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, the proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- The discount is automatically applied at checkout once the qualifying spend threshold is met on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca.
- This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on Philips-Hue.com/en-ca
- Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these terms.