Close up of front of Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

Multipack: Smart plug 3-pack

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light - even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb - into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

Product highlights

  • Bridge enabled
  • Add any light to your Hue system
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Smart plug

3 x Hue Smart plug

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light — even one in which you can't place a Hue bulb — into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features

Smart plug

