*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Bring color to your home with this 6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.
$79.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White ambiance +16 million colors
White ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
$44.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Color light
$69.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
$79.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
