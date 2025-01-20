Support
Close up of front of Hue Extension cable for outdoor use 5m

Extension cable for outdoor use 5m

The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters

$24.99

Product highlights

  • Hue
  • Extension cable
  • Length of 5m
  • Black
Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Synthetic

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Fully weatherproof

Yes

Garden area

Garden area

Backyard

Frontyard

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden & Patio

Type

Extension Cable

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

046677802196

Net weight

0.38 kg

Gross weight

0.42 kg

Height

173 mm

Length

45 mm

Width

170 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005641801

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.380 kg

Net weight

0.838 lb

Height

2.0 cm

Length

500 cm

Width

2.0 cm

Height

0.8 inch

Length

196.9 inch

Width

0.8 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Mains power

Range 100 V - 120 V

50-60 Hz

IP code

IP67

dust tight

protection against temporary immersion

Class of protection

III - safe extra low voltage

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without wifi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

