*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Extension cable for outdoor use 5m
The extension cable can be used to extend the space between the power supply and your first light point or to extend the space between lightpoints. Total maximum system length per power supply is 35 meters
$24.99
Product highlights
- Hue
- Extension cable
- Length of 5m
- Black
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Fully weatherproof
Yes
Garden area
Garden area
Backyard
Frontyard
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden & Patio
Type
Extension Cable
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
046677802196
Net weight
0.38 kg
Gross weight
0.42 kg
Height
173 mm
Length
45 mm
Width
170 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005641801
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.380 kg
Net weight
0.838 lb
Height
2.0 cm
Length
500 cm
Width
2.0 cm
Height
0.8 inch
Length
196.9 inch
Width
0.8 inch
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Mains power
Range 100 V - 120 V
50-60 Hz
IP code
IP67
dust tight
protection against temporary immersion
Class of protection
III - safe extra low voltage
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without wifi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available